Ceasefire monitors wary of deteriorating security in South Sudan's restive region

Juba, Dec 13 (IANS) South Sudan's ceasefire monitors expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in Tambura County of Western Equatoria State, located southwest of Juba, the national capital.

Yitayal Gelaw Bitew, chairperson of the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM), said the security situation in the restive Tambura County remains concerning following the attempted assassination of the county commissioner on November 28, Xinhua news agency reported.

"CTSAMVM is concerned about the deteriorating security situation in Tambura County. One man was killed in what was assessed to be an attempt on the life of the Tambura county commissioner," Gelaw said during the meeting of CTSAMVM members in Juba.

Armed people shelled the residence of Tambura County Commissioner Matthew Mabenge with a rocket-propelled grenade, leaving one person dead.

"This represents a concerted attempt to remove an official from office and undermine peace and security in Western Equatoria," Gelaw said.

Tambura County has been experiencing ethnically motivated fighting since June 2021, which drew in the South Sudan People's Defence Forces and the opposition Sudan People's Liberation Army-In-Opposition to fight on opposite sides of the conflict.

On November 8, the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) ramped up peacekeeping patrols following reports of the mobilisation of armed groups, which have increased tensions and fear among local communities in Tambura County.

The peacekeeping mission also said the number of displaced individuals seeking refuge near the UNMISS temporary operating base in Tambura rose from around 3,700 to over 10,500.

