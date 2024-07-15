Caucasus Investment Forum kicks off in Russia's Chechen

Grozny (Russia), July 15 (IANS) The Caucasus Investment Forum 2024 kicked off here on Monday, attracting some 4,000 representatives from over 50 countries and regions to discuss regional development and cooperation.

Themed 'The Greater Caucasus: From Sea to Sea', the three-day forum being held in the capital city of Russia's Chechen Republic aims to sign over 70 agreements, covering areas such as trade and economy, science and technology, society, culture, energy and digital economy.

At the event, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak highlighted Russia's strategy to boost development in the North Caucasian Federal District, adding that the region is experiencing swift growth, actively attracting investments, and developing transportation and logistics infrastructure.

The forum is expected to provide new opportunities for the region to develop trade and economic ties with its partners, he said, reports Xinhua news agency.

The North Caucasian Federal District has shown significant vitality in various indicators in recent years, with tourism, industry and the agro-industrial complex rapidly developing, and its attractiveness to investors is constantly increasing, said Anton Kobyakov, advisor to the Russian president and executive secretary of the forum's organising committee.

The Caucasus Investment Forum will serve as a platform to promote investment growth and advance major projects, Kobyakov said.

This year's forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of Russia's Ministry of Economic Development.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.