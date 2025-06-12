UPSC Prelims Result 2025: Next Steps for Qualified Candidates 2025

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 result, conducted on May 25. Of the nearly 10 lakh aspirants who took the test, 14,161 candidates have made it to the next round - the Civil Services (Main) Examination, starting from August 22.

Qualification and Provisional Candidature

The candidature at this point is tentative, pending verification and satisfaction of eligibility requirements as set by UPSC rules. Candidates who have passed the prelims are required to submit the Detailed Application Form (DAF) online so that they can be considered for the mains.

DAF Submission Window

The window for DAF submission will be open from June 16 to June 25 on the UPSC portal. Candidates will be required to submit or modify the following information through the same window:

Scribe Details: Candidates who need help during the exam can submit scribe details.

Assistive Devices: Candidates can mention their needs for assistive devices during the exam.

Large-Font Question Paper: Candidates can opt for a large-font question paper for the main exam.

Gazette Notification: Applicants with name changes or inconsistency in personal information on certificates and application forms have to submit a gazette notification.

DAF Filling Instructions

To complete the DAF, eligible candidates need to register themselves on the UPSC website prior to filling out the form. The registration process includes:

Entering Details: Candidates have to enter their name (as shown in the Class 10 certificate), six-digit roll number, date of birth, and a valid email ID.

Account Credentials: Login credentials will be sent to the registered email address upon successful registration.

DAF Modules: The application is split into six modules - Personal, Educational, Parental, Employment, Document Upload, and Final Submission.

Important Documents to Upload

The candidates are required to upload scanned copies of documents like:

Age Proof: Documentary proof of age, e.g., birth certificate or Class 10 certificate.

Educational Qualifications: Certificates and mark sheets of educational qualifications.

Category/Disability Certificates: Documentary proof of category or disability status.

Contacting UPSC

Applicants inquiring about clarification in respect of their results can contact the UPSC Facilitation Counter on working days between 10 AM and 5 PM at the below numbers:

011-23385271

011-23098543

011-23381125

Exam Structure and Vacancies

The initial examination was held in two sessions of two hours each and consisted of General Studies Paper 1 and General Studies Paper 2 (CSAT). This year's recruitment drive is to fill up 979 posts in the different services, namely the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS).

