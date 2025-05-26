UGC Approves University of Liverpool’s India Campus: Check Details!

The University of Liverpool has formally acquired a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to open a campus in India, marking a major step towards the globalisation of Indian education. With this historic decision, it becomes the second UK university to be accepted as part of India's drive to accept prestigious international universities.

Formal Handover in New Delhi

The LoI was handed over at a ceremonial event in New Delhi, attended by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The move is a direct outcome of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which envisions bringing world-class education to Indian soil and raising the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) in higher education.

Bengaluru Campus to Launch in 2026

Set to open in Bengaluru by 2026, the University of Liverpool’s campus will offer a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs in:

Law

Business

Health Sciences

Computer Science

Accounting & Finance

Biomedical Sciences

One of the unique offerings will be a degree in Computer Game Design, a first by any UK university in India, reflecting Bengaluru’s reputation as a tech and innovation hub.

Global Curriculum with Indian Relevance

The curriculum will merge Indian and global academic standards, equipping students for both domestic and international careers. Vice-Chancellor Professor Tim Jones emphasised the university’s commitment to delivering high-quality learning and strong employability outcomes.

The university has already tied up with top Indian institutions and multinational companies to ensure robust industry collaboration and research partnerships.

Strengthening Indo-UK Educational Ties

British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron lauded the initiative, stating that education is key to nurturing the next generation of leaders and innovators. The campus is expected to become a hub for research, innovation, and cultural exchange, further strengthening ties between India and the UK.

Aligning with India’s 2047 Vision

This development not only aligns with the NEP 2020’s goals but also supports India’s ambition to become a developed nation by 2047. With international education becoming accessible within India, students can gain global exposure without the burden of going abroad.