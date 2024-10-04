SBI Specialist Officer 2024: Apply Now, Last date today!

The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the SBI SO Recruitment 2024 Notification in order to publicize 1511 openings for the position of Specialist Officers in various departments. Assistant Manager and Deputy Manager are among the SO openings. After submitting their online applications, candidates will be shortlisted based on eligibility, and an interview will follow. Soon, the interview stage dates will be released.

Posts: Specialist Officers

Vacancies: 1511

Application Mode: Online

Application Dates: 14th September 2024 to 4th October 2024

Last date: October 4

Selection Process: Online Shortlisting, Interview, Computer-based test

Official webiste: sbi.co.in

Application fee: Rs 750

SBI SO Application process:

To apply for the SBI SO positions, follow the steps below.

Candidates can directly go to SBI's official website and search for the link "Careers".

Under 'Current Opening,' you will get an SBI SO recruitment notification for recruitment no.CRPD/SCO/2024-25/15.

Log in with your credentials by entering the email and password.

Fill out the online application form available on the website with personal, educational, and professional details.

Upload your photo, signature, and required documents.

Make the application fee payment (debit/credit card, UPI, net banking).

Review and submit your application.

Confirm your submission.

Receive your registration confirmation.

