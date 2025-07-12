IIIT-Bangalore Student Bags Rs 1.45 Crore Package; Over 180 Students Secure Rs 20+ LPA Jobs in 2025 Batch

The Indian Institutes of Technology are often in the headlines for how they mould their students in order to get jobs or come up with new ideas. This is why IITs in India have always had such demand from the students.

In a historic moment at its 25th convocation, the International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore (IIIT-B) announced that one of its Integrated MTech (iMTech) students received a record-breaking annual package of ₹1.45 crore—the highest ever in the institute’s history.

The convocation ceremony, held on July 8, celebrated the graduation of 372 students across various programmes including Integrated MTech, MTech, MSc in Digital Society, MSc by Research, and PhD.

The event witnessed the presence of prominent figures such as Prof. Govindan Rangarajan (Director, IISc), Dr. Venkat Padmanabhan (Managing Director, Microsoft Research India), and IIIT-B Chairman Kris Gopalakrishnan.

Placement Highlights: A Landmark Year

The Class of 2025 recorded exceptional placement numbers:

₹1.45 crore top annual package

14 students secured offers above ₹60 lakh

67 students landed jobs with packages over ₹40 lakh

180+ students received offers above ₹20 lakh per annum

Celebrating Excellence in Academics & Innovation

The institute also honoured outstanding academic performers:

Gold Medals: Valipireddy Pranathi, Monjoy Narayan Choudhury, and Sookthi Bhat Kav

Entrepreneur of the Year: Ananda Prakash Verma

IIIT-B Director, Prof. Debabrata Das, praised the graduating cohort for its achievements in cutting-edge domains like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, wireless technologies, and advanced software systems. “Several students have even secured patents. This batch is a testament to diversity, innovation, and teamwork,” he added.

25 Years of Excellence

Founded in 1998, IIIT-Bangalore has consistently been at the forefront of technology education and research in India. Its strong industry connections and focus on emerging tech have made it a leading destination for top recruiters.

The silver jubilee convocation not only marked 25 years of academic excellence but also set new benchmarks for placements—solidifying IIIT-B's reputation as a premier tech institute in the country.