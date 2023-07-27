Canadian Prime Minister overhauls cabinet

Ottawa, July 27 (IANS) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced major changes to his cabinet, introducing new ministers of defence and public safety.

According to the announcement on Wednesday, the cabinet retains 38 ministers, in addition to the Prime Minister.

A total of 23 ministers were tasked with new roles, including Bill Blair as Minister of National Defence, Dominic LeBlanc as Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, and Sean Fraser as Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, Xinhua news agency reported.

The shuffle dropped seven ministers and promoted seven new faces. Eight ministers remain in their portfolio which include Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault and Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly.

The new cabinet is ready to deliver on what matters most to Canadians including making life more affordable for the middle class and growing the economy, Trudeau said.

Local media reported that it meant to reset the minority Liberal agenda after eight years in power and the prime minister is hoping with these changes to lock in the team he will lead into the next election, currently slated for 2025.

