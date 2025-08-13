Cambodia's export to EU worth $2.87 billion in first 7 months, up 18 per cent

Phnom Penh, Aug 13 (IANS) Cambodia exported products worth 2.87 billion US dollar to the European Union (EU) market in the first seven months of 2025, up 18 per cent from 2.43 billion dollars over the same period last year, said an official report on Wednesday.

The EU market accounted for 16.1 per cent of the kingdom's total export volume of 17.72 billion dollars during the January-July period this year, said the report compiled by the Ministry of Commerce, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Cambodia's top five export destinations in EU countries are Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, France, and Belgium, the report added.

Meanwhile, a Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) report released on Tuesday said Cambodia attracted fixed-asset investment of 6.7 billion US dollars in the first seven months of 2025, a year-on-year rise of 84 per cent.

The Southeast Asian country approved 440 investment projects during the January-July period this year, up 88 per cent from 234 projects over the same period last year, generating about 312,000 jobs, the CDC said.

Main projects included an auto garage equipment factory, a car assembly plant, car tire plants, an electric three-wheeler assembly plant, solar power plants, a solar panel plant, wind power stations, a hydroelectric plant, metal and aluminium processing plants, metal mining, a dry port, tourism resorts, and a fruit processing factory.

China remained the top foreign investor in the kingdom, the CDC said.

Ministry of Commerce's Secretary of State and Spokesperson Penn Sovicheat said the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement and Cambodia's bilateral free trade agreements (FTAs) with China, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates are key factors in attracting foreign direct investment.

"These free trade pacts are magnets for foreign investors to Cambodia," he said, adding, "New investments will bring new capital, technologies and job opportunities for our people."

