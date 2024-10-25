Cambodia's bourse records rise in new trading accounts

Phnom Penh, Oct 25 (IANS) The Cambodia Securities Exchange (CSX) has recorded more than 57,000 trading accounts, CSX Chief Executive Officer Hong Sok Hour said here on Friday.

"We expect the number of trading accounts will reach around 61,000 by the end of 2024, with 15,000 new trading accounts being opened this year alone," he said in a speech during the opening ceremony of the Cambodia Stock Market Exhibition 2024 in the capital Phnom Penh.

He added that the bourse has experienced steady growth in new investors, with about 1,000 new trading accounts being opened each month.

However, the daily trading volume at the CSX remained small since the start of this year, at approximately 200,000 US dollars per day, he said, Xinhua news agency reported.

As the number of new investors has significantly increased this year, Sok Hour is confident that the daily trading volume will surge in coming years.

Currently, two types of securities are traded on the CSX: stocks and bonds.

According to Sok Hour, the CSX has registered 23 listed companies, including 11 equity firms and 12 corporate bond firms, collecting a total capital of nearly 400 million dollars.

Launched trading in 2012, the CSX is a joint venture between the Cambodian government, holding 55 percent of the stakes, and the Korean Exchange, owning the remaining 45 per cent.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.