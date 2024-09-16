Cambodia's Angkor Wat named most photogenic UNESCO World Heritage site in Asia

Phnom Penh, Sep 16 (IANS) Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said on Sunday that Times Travel named Angkor Wat the most photogenic UNESCO World Heritage site in Asia.

The Prime Minister announced this in a text posted on his official Telegram channel, with a Times Travel list showing Asia's 10 most photogenic UNESCO World Heritage Sites, Xinhua news agency reported.

The list indicated that Angkor Wat ranked first. Otherworld heritage sites on the list included India's Taj Mahal, China's Great Wall, Myanmar's Bagan, Indonesia's Borobudur, Vietnam's Halong Bay, Kyoto's Historical Monuments of Japan, Jordan's Petra, the Rice Terraces of the Philippines Cordilleras, and India's Hampi.

According to Times Travel, these sites in Asia are not only cultural treasures but also visual wonders, offering endless inspiration for photographers seeking beauty, history, and unforgettable images.

Angkor Wat is one of the major temples in the Angkor Archaeological Park in northwest Siem Reap province. The 401-square-kilometre park is home to 91 ancient temples, which were built from the ninth to the 13th centuries.

The ancient park, which is the most popular tourist destination in the Southeast Asian country, attracted 651,857 international visitors in the first eight months of 2024, a year-on-year increase of 30.7 per cent, according to a report from the state-owned Angkor Enterprise.

The site made $30.3 million in revenue from ticket sales during the January-August period this year, up 31 per cent year-on-year, the report added.

