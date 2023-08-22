Cambodian parliament elects first-ever female president

Phnom Penh, Aug 22 (IANS) Khuon Sudary was elected on Tuesday as the president of Cambodia's National Assembly, or Parliament, for a new five-year term, becoming the first woman in the country's history to hold this top post.

According to the state-run National Television of Cambodia (TVK), Sudary, 70, is currently a member of the ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP)'s Standing Committee, and used to be the second vice-president of the National Assembly in the old term, report Xinhua news agency.

She was elected after the CPP won a landslide victory in the July 23 general election, winning 120 out of 125 seats in the National Assembly.

Some 123 lawmakers unanimously elected her as the president during a "package vote".

They also voted for CPP lawmakers Cheam Yeap and Vong Sauth as the first vice president and the second vice president, respectively.

Besides, Parliament elected chairpersons and vice chairpersons of the 10 specialist commissions in the legislative body.

The National Assembly in the seventh legislature consists of 125 lawmakers including 120 from the CPP and five from the royalist Funcinpec Party.

