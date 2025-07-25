Cambodia briefs foreign diplomatic envoys on border situation with Thailand

Phnom Penh, July 25 (IANS) Cambodia's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn on Friday conducted a briefing for members of the diplomatic corps and defence attaches in the kingdom to apprise them of developments regarding the Cambodian-Thai border situation.

Clashes occurred in the border areas between Cambodia and Thailand on Thursday and Friday. Each of the two sides blamed the other side for violating international law, Xinhua news agency reported.

Clashes flared in at least six areas along the border, including near the ancient Ta Muen Thom temple, on Thursday. Thai F-16 fighter jets conducted airstrikes in response to what the government said were Cambodian truck-mounted rockets.

"It was an act of self-defence," Thai Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura said. The situation escalated following skirmishes that began Thursday morning. Each of the two sides blamed the other side for violating international law.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet urged the UN Security Council to convene an urgent meeting to discuss the matter. Cambodia's Defence Ministry claimed the airstrikes hit a road near Preah Vihear, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and vowed legal action.

"The temple was declared a World Heritage site by UNESCO... and is a 'historical legacy of the Cambodian people,'" Cambodia’s Culture Ministry said.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Lieutenant General Maly Socheata said Cambodia had "no choice but to defend its territory against Thai threats," insisting the attacks were "focused on the military places, not on any other place".

The conflict drew swift international concern. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged both sides "to exercise maximum restraint and address any issues through dialogue," according to deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet requested an emergency session, which was held behind closed doors in New York on Friday.

Thailand sealed all land border crossings and advised its citizens to leave Cambodia.

