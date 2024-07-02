Stocks in News: Maruti, Tata Motors, CDSL, Carysil, Hero Motors, TVS Motor, KPI Green Energy

STOCKS IN NEWS

CSB Bank:

Recorded a 22.24% YoY growth in total deposits at Rs 29,920 crore for the quarter ended June FY25

South Indian Bank:

Registered gross advances for the June FY25 quarter at Rs 82,510 crore, growing 11.35% over the same period last year

Carysil:

Opened its QIP issue on July 1, with a floor price of Rs 837.89 per share

Tata Motors:

Total domestic sales fell 8% YoY in June 2024, with CV sales declining 7% and PV sales down 8%

Maruti Suzuki:

Produced 1.3 lakh vehicles in June 2024, down 2.94% compared to production in the same month last year

Hero MotoCorp:

Sold around 5 lakh units in June 2024, increasing 15% over the corresponding month last year

TVS Motor:

Recorded sales of 3.3 lakh units in June 2024, growing 5% over the units sold in the same month last year

KPI Green Energy:

Received approval from the Chief Electrical Inspector for its 13.60 MW solar power projects under the Independent Power Producer segment

Patanjali Foods:

Has board approval to acquire Patanjali Ayurved's entire non-food business through a slump sale, pending shareholder and lender approvals

IOL Chemicals:

China’s drug regulatory authority, the National Medical Products Administration has approved the company's product Fenofibrate

Lupin:

Completed the transfer of its trade generics business in India to its subsidiary Lupin Life Sciences as a going concern, on a slump sale basis

Sakuma Exports:

Received approval from the board for the issuance of 4 bonus shares for every 1 equity share held

Board approved raising funds up to Rs 500 crore via QIP

Welspun Specialty:

Received a contract worth Rs 117.17 crore for the supply of seamless stainless steel boiler tubes for NTPC's Talcher 2 x 660 MW supercritical thermal power project

DCX Systems:

Received a contract worth Rs 1,250 crore for the manufacturing and supply of electronic modules from Larsen & Toubro

CDSL:

Board to meet on July 2 to consider the issuance of bonus shares

US Markets

Nasdaq closed higher backed by Apple and Tesla stocks

S&P and Dow ended Monday’s session a little higher

Europe

European markets closed higher as investors digest France's election results

Asia

Asian Markets started today’s trading session lower

GIFT NIFTY indicates that the Indian markets will have a flat start

Oil prices increase to a two-month high

