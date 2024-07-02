Stocks in News: Maruti, Tata Motors, CDSL, Carysil, Hero Motors, TVS Motor, KPI Green Energy
STOCKS IN NEWS
CSB Bank:
Recorded a 22.24% YoY growth in total deposits at Rs 29,920 crore for the quarter ended June FY25
South Indian Bank:
Registered gross advances for the June FY25 quarter at Rs 82,510 crore, growing 11.35% over the same period last year
Carysil:
Opened its QIP issue on July 1, with a floor price of Rs 837.89 per share
Tata Motors:
Total domestic sales fell 8% YoY in June 2024, with CV sales declining 7% and PV sales down 8%
Maruti Suzuki:
Produced 1.3 lakh vehicles in June 2024, down 2.94% compared to production in the same month last year
Hero MotoCorp:
Sold around 5 lakh units in June 2024, increasing 15% over the corresponding month last year
TVS Motor:
Recorded sales of 3.3 lakh units in June 2024, growing 5% over the units sold in the same month last year
KPI Green Energy:
Received approval from the Chief Electrical Inspector for its 13.60 MW solar power projects under the Independent Power Producer segment
Patanjali Foods:
Has board approval to acquire Patanjali Ayurved's entire non-food business through a slump sale, pending shareholder and lender approvals
IOL Chemicals:
China’s drug regulatory authority, the National Medical Products Administration has approved the company's product Fenofibrate
Lupin:
Completed the transfer of its trade generics business in India to its subsidiary Lupin Life Sciences as a going concern, on a slump sale basis
Sakuma Exports:
Received approval from the board for the issuance of 4 bonus shares for every 1 equity share held
Board approved raising funds up to Rs 500 crore via QIP
Welspun Specialty:
Received a contract worth Rs 117.17 crore for the supply of seamless stainless steel boiler tubes for NTPC's Talcher 2 x 660 MW supercritical thermal power project
DCX Systems:
Received a contract worth Rs 1,250 crore for the manufacturing and supply of electronic modules from Larsen & Toubro
CDSL:
Board to meet on July 2 to consider the issuance of bonus shares
US Markets
Nasdaq closed higher backed by Apple and Tesla stocks
S&P and Dow ended Monday’s session a little higher
Europe
European markets closed higher as investors digest France's election results
Asia
Asian Markets started today’s trading session lower
GIFT NIFTY indicates that the Indian markets will have a flat start
Oil prices increase to a two-month high