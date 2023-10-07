Srinivasan Swamy, Ramesh Narayan Honoured By IAA 

The International Advertising Association has shown thought leadership in the marketing and advertising industry for many years now. On its 85th anniversary, the New York-based organization gave away special North Star medals to recognize the best in the industry.

The awards were bagged by the super-talented entrepreneurial talents, Srinivasan Swamy and Ramesh Narayan. They have been feted for delivering "distinguished service" to the IAA for many years. The former has been the Global President of the IAA (the first Indian to be one). On the occasion, his impeccable track record was praised.

"Both Swamy and Narayan were also honoured with the title Global Champions at IAA's inaugural Inspire Awards in London in 2014," recalled an official associated with the Association. The IAA India Chapter Hall of Fame is another of their crowning achievements.

A number of other prestigious awards in the Marcom (Marketing communications) space have been bagged by the duo. "Narayan has been a Director on the Global Board of the IAA and was its Vice President APAC region. They are both Past Presidents of the India Chapter of the IAA," said a dignitary on the occasion.