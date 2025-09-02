Nestle CEO Fired Over Affair: Who is the New Boss, Philipp Navratil?

Nestlé has been plunged into turmoil after its CEO, Laurent Freixe, was abruptly dismissed following an internal investigation into an undisclosed relationship with a direct subordinate. The board confirmed that Freixe’s conduct violated the company’s strict code of business conduct and ethics. The probe was overseen by Chairman Paul Bulcke and Lead Independent Director Pablo Isla with assistance from outside legal counsel.

The decision was swift. Freixe’s employment was terminated immediately, and unlike some other high-profile exits, he will not receive a severance or exit package. The board noted that senior executives are held to the highest standards of accountability and transparency, and Freixe’s failure to disclose the relationship amounted to a serious breach of trust.

Freixe’s ouster comes less than a year after he took over as CEO, replacing Mark Schneider in September 2024. His departure caps nearly four decades with Nestlé, where he built his reputation as a skilled operator across markets in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. However, his fall from grace adds yet another leadership shock to a company already grappling with tough economic conditions, weakening demand, and declining profit margins.

To steady the ship, Nestlé has appointed Philipp Navratil as the new Chief Executive Officer. Navratil, a Swiss national, has been with the company since 2001 and is regarded as one of its most seasoned leaders. He rose through the ranks in the coffee business, working on global strategies for Nescafé and Starbucks partnerships before heading Nestlé’s Nespresso division. Earlier this year, he was elevated to the Executive Board, positioning him as a natural successor when the crisis struck.

Nestlé has emphasized that its long-term strategy remains unchanged. The company continues to focus on its global food and beverage leadership, investments in health and wellness, and expansion in high-growth categories such as coffee, pet care, and nutrition. However, analysts point out that Navratil will have little honeymoon period. He inherits a business that is under pressure from inflation, changing consumer preferences, and rising competition from regional brands.

The leadership upheaval has already sparked reactions in global business circles. While some believe the board acted decisively to protect its reputation, others worry about the instability caused by two CEO changes within a single year. Investors will be closely watching whether Navratil can restore confidence and drive growth in what has become one of the most challenging periods in Nestlé’s recent history.

For now, the spotlight remains firmly on Philipp Navratil, who must not only navigate an uncertain global market but also rebuild trust within the company after a scandal that has rattled one of the world’s most powerful consumer goods giants.