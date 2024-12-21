Bulgarian President, Hungarian PM call for peace in Europe, closer bilateral ties

Sofia, Dec 21 (IANS) Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met in Sofia, emphasising the need for restoring peace in Europe and strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Commending Orban for his vision of development for Hungary and Europe, and assessment of geopolitical challenges, Radev said Bulgaria shares the conviction that Europe must prioritise the restoration of peace through diplomacy.

"Without peace, security and socio-economic sustainability are unattainable," Radev said on Friday, urging European leaders to prioritise this goal.

The two leaders explored opportunities to enhance cooperation in investment, industry, and finance, reaffirming their determination to advance relations for the mutual benefit of both nations and Europe as a whole. "Viktor Orban and I are united in our resolve to ensure that our relations continue to grow successfully and fruitfully," Radev said.

They also called for stronger collaboration between the businesses of the two countries. Radev reaffirmed Bulgaria's commitment to being a reliable partner in energy, focusing on diversification and securing resource supplies for Central and Eastern Europe, Xinhua news agency reported.

PM Orban also noted Bulgaria’s assistance in enabling fuel deliveries to Hungary’s nuclear power plants, a cornerstone of Hungarian energy policy, which otherwise could not have been achieved due to regional instability.

The leaders also explored avenues to enhance bilateral economic cooperation, including joint ventures in the energy sector, defence, and infrastructure. PM Orban emphasised the potential for Hungarian investors in Bulgaria, particularly in renewable energy and strategic projects, and extended an open invitation for Bulgarian businesses to expand their footprint in Hungary. Both leaders also discussed the possibility of closer ties through the Green Energy Corridor initiative, with Bulgaria’s participation promising new opportunities for both nations in transitioning to sustainable energy solutions.

Orban underscored Bulgaria's strategic role in securing gas supplies to Hungary amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He called for revitalised cooperation and increased bilateral investments.

"Our goal is to develop strategic industries, not just in energy but across various sectors, by encouraging Hungarian investments in Bulgaria and Bulgarian investments in Hungary," Orban said.

