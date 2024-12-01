BSF using technology to strengthen vigil along Indo-B’desh border: Tripura CM

Agartala, Dec 1 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Sunday that the BSF troops are ensuring the safety of the entire 856 km frontier along India-Bangladesh by maintaining the fencing, utilising surveillance technology, and fostering good relations with the local people.

On the occasion of the 60th Raising Day of the Border Security Force, senior border guard officials said that 55 Rohingyas among 675 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh apprehended in Tripura this year and various contraband worth Rs 46 crore have been seized.

Attending the force’s raising day function at the frontier headquarters, the Chief Minister said that new technologies are being introduced to strengthen the vigil along the border.

“Efforts are also being made to enhance border fencing and improve the welfare of the BSF personnel. We are committed to ensuring your security as well,” he said.

Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, emphasised the need to counter new technological threats posed by terrorists.

“As terrorists are using advanced technology to attack the country, we must respond in a more efficient and effective way,” he said, adding that the BSF consistently works to curb smuggling, cross-border infiltration and illegal migration.

BSF officials separately said that in the Inspector General level Border Coordination Conference with the Region Commanders of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) in Shillong (Meghalaya) in July key bilateral issues were discussed to enhance coordination between the two border guarding forces, promoting the welfare of border populations and maintaining ties between the two friendly nations.

A senior official said that during the recent unrest in Bangladesh, the BSF, in coordination with the BGB and other agencies, ensured the safe return of Indian students and workers from the neighbouring country, providing them with all possible assistance.

During the recent flood situation, the BSF also extended its support to the people of Tripura, the official said.

He said that the BSF remains steadfast in its mission to protect the international borders and it would continue to coordinate closely with all key stakeholders to ensure the security and welfare of the state.

