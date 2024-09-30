Brussels Airport to cancel all departing flights amid national strike

Brussels, Sep 30 (IANS) Brussels Airport announced on Monday that all departing passenger flights scheduled for Tuesday will be cancelled due to a nationwide strike by security personnel.

"To ensure the safety of passengers and staff, the airlines, in consultation with Brussels Airport, have decided not to operate any departing passenger flights on October 1," the airport said in a statement, urging passengers to avoid traveling to the airport that day.

Brussels Airport, the largest in Belgium, warned of significant operational disruptions as the majority of security personnel are expected to participate in the strike, and asked Airlines to adjust their schedules.

Incoming flights are expected to operate, but passengers are advised to check with their airlines or the airport's website for potential cancellations, Xinhua news agency reported.

The strike by security personnel stems from grievances over heavy workloads, inadequate working conditions, high transportation costs, and insufficient parking facilities.

Brussels South Charleroi Airport, Belgium's second-largest airport and a hub for low-cost carriers Ryanair and Wizz Air, also expected disruptions. Many flights are likely to be canceled on Tuesday, with overall capacity reduced to 30 per cent.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.