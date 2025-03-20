Brazilian national arrested at Mumbai airport with cocaine valued at Rs 11.1 crore

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) In a significant drug bust, officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai intercepted a Brazilian national arriving at Mumbai Airport on flight AF 218 from Sao Paulo on the basis of intelligence inputs that the traveller was carrying narcotics and seized a haul of cocaine.

When a personal search was conducted by the DRI authorities there, it was found that the passenger was in possession of seven pouches which were containing a viscous liquid substance. The pouches which the Brazilian national had been carrying were carefully stitched into the inner clothing of the passenger.

After the seizure of the pouches, the substance contained in them was subjected to a field test. As a result of the same, the cocaine presence was confirmed. The total quantity of the illicit drug recovered was 1110 grams, valued at an estimated Rs 11.1 crore in the black market. According to information, the passenger initially resisted being searched and frisked deeply, which led to more suspicion. But the officials reportedly dealt with him strictly thereafter.

As a result of strict interrogation and quizzing, the passenger, a Brazilian woman, admitted to carrying the cocaine in the pouches. As per the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the narcotics were seized, and the passenger was arrested on charges of narcotics smuggling.

The DRI has initiated a detailed investigation into the case to uncover further details of the trafficking network and the source of the narcotics. Sources say that a strong and wider network seems to be working, which the passenger was part of. Authorities are working to determine if the passenger is part of a larger international drug smuggling operation.

This arrest highlights the ongoing efforts of Indian authorities to combat narcotics trafficking and prevent illegal substances from entering the country. The recovery of such a large quantity of cocaine is seen as a significant success in the fight against drug-related crime. Further investigation is currently in progress, with authorities committed to taking strict legal action in accordance with the NDPS Act.

