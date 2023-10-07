Brazil calls up newcomers Augusto, Couto for World Cup qualifiers

Rio De Janeiro, Oct 7 (IANS) Uncapped duo Carlos Augusto and Yan Couto have been drafted into Brazil's squad for World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay, the Brazilian Football Confederation said.

Central defender Augusto has impressed this season at Inter Milan, where he is on loan from Monza, while Manchester City right-back Couto has been relishing a loan spell with Spanish side Girona, reports Xinhua.

The pair replace Marseille left-back Renan Lodi and Monaco right back Vanderson, who have respective thigh and knee injuries.

Brazil will play Venezuela in Cuiaba on October 12 and Uruguay in Montevideo five days later.

The five-time world champions began their qualifying campaign for the 2026 World Cup with victories over Bolivia and Peru last month.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.