BPSC to hold resheduled exam in Patna on January 4

Patna, Dec 20 (IANS) The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the rescheduled date for the 70th Combined Competitive Examination, which was cancelled at the Bapu Examination Centre in Patna on December 13 due to an uproar, officials said.

The examination will now be conducted on January 4.

A notification regarding this decision was issued on December 19, 2024, by the office of the Examination Controller of BPSC.

The commission said that the decision was made in the interest of the candidates to ensure a fair and smooth examination process.

Candidates who were affected by the cancellation are advised to stay updated with official communication from BPSC and prepare accordingly for the new examination date.

On December 13, a large number of candidates caused a commotion at the Bapu Examination Centre located in Kumhrar locality, citing allegations of a paper leak and delays in distributing question papers.

Later, the police registered a case against 50 to 60 unidentified youths in Agam Kuan police station following a complaint lodged by the duty magistrate of the examination centre.

As a result of the uproar, the BPSC cancelled the examination conducted at the Bapu Examination Centre, where nearly 12,000 candidates were assigned. However, only 5,500 candidates successfully submitted their OMR sheets.

The examination was conducted at 912 centres across Bihar, but only the Bapu Examination Centre in Patna faced cancellation.

Meanwhile, Patna police have made a breakthrough in this case and arrested an individual on charges of causing a disturbance during the 70th BPSC Combined Examination held at the Bapu Examination Centre on December 13.

The arrested person, identified as Manish Kumar from Jagatpur in Supaul district, was allegedly involved in creating chaos during the examination.

Patna Deputy Superintendent of Police Atulesh Jha confirmed the arrest and said that several question papers missing from the examination hall were recovered from Manish Kumar.

"We scanned the CCTV footage from the Bapu Examination Centre and identified the alleged candidate, Manish Kumar. The missing question papers were found in his possession along with an Android mobile phone," Jha said.

