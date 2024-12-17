BPSC announces results of third phase of Teacher Recruitment Examination

Patna Dec 17 (IANS) The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) announced the results for the third phase of the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE-3) on Monday.

The result was announced for Classes 9 and 10, and 19,415 posts were advertised by BPSC, of which 15,251 candidates qualified for the positions.

The results have been released as per the 50 per cent reservation roster.

The results were announced for English, Hindi, Urdu, Bangla, Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian, Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Physical Education, Dance, Lalit Kala, Maithili, and Music for classes 9 and 10.

Candidates can check their results on the official BPSC website: www.bpsc.bih.nic.in. Look for the link related to "TRE-3 Result” followed by the download result PDF and search for your roll number.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 84,581 teaching positions across classes 1 to 12.

The recruitment process began in February 2024 with an initial announcement of 87,774 vacancies.

Due to administrative reasons, the total number of posts has now been reduced.

Successful candidates are expected to follow the instructions outlined in the notification for the further appointment process. This includes document verification and other formalities for final selection.

The TRE is part of a significant initiative to improve the education system in Bihar by addressing the shortage of qualified teachers. This recruitment marks a major milestone in the government's efforts to enhance learning outcomes across the state.

Earlier on November 15, the BPSC released the results for Class 1 to 8 teacher recruitment under the third phase of the TRE-3.

According to an official, a total of 21,911 candidates were successful for Class 1 to 5.

At that time, results were declared for three subjects.

For classes 6 to 8, 16,989 candidates' results were declared for six subjects.

The results are part of the larger initiative to recruit teachers for classes 1 to 12 in Bihar. These teachers will fill positions in schools to address staffing shortages and improve educational quality.

