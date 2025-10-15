Who Is Nikitin Dheer? Meet Pankaj Dheer’s Son Who Broke Down While Bidding Farewell to Father

As the television world mourns the loss of veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, emotional visuals from the funeral showed his son Nikitin Dheer consoling his mother Anita Dheer and holding back tears as he bid farewell to his father. The moment struck a chord with fans across India, revealing not just a son’s grief but the deep bond that defined one of the industry’s most respected acting families.

Born on March 17, 1980, in Mumbai, Nikitin was destined to enter the world of cinema. The son of Pankaj Dheer, best known for his iconic portrayal of Karna in Mahabharat, and Anita Dheer, a renowned costume designer, Nikitin grew up surrounded by stories, scripts, and sets. His grandfather, C. L. Dheer, was also a filmmaker, making the family’s creative lineage one of Indian television’s most enduring.

Nikitin made his film debut in Jodhaa Akbar (2008), where he played Sharifuddin Hussain, and quickly earned attention for his imposing screen presence. Over the years, he appeared in films like Chennai Express, Ready, Dabangg 2, Kanche, and Sooryavanshi, taking on both hero and villain roles with equal conviction. On television, he became a familiar face in mythological and fantasy dramas, portraying characters like Astika in Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha and Ravana in Shrimad Ramayan.

A martial artist and fitness enthusiast, Nikitin trained extensively in combat sports and even underwent Black Cat commando training, which helped him bring authenticity to his action-oriented roles. His dedication to his craft, combined with his physical discipline, has made him one of the most dependable actors of his generation.

In his personal life, Nikitin married television actress Kratika Sengar in 2014. The couple welcomed their daughter Devika in 2022, and their close-knit family often shares glimpses of warmth and togetherness that resonate deeply with fans.

Nikitin shared a particularly close bond with his father, who was not only a mentor but also his biggest critic. When Nikitin played Ravana on television, Pankaj Dheer followed every episode and often called to offer feedback. Their relationship was built on respect and a shared love for the craft of acting.

🚨 Heartfelt farewell to Mahabharat’s legendary Karna, Pankaj Dheer His legacy lives on through his timeless performances Son Nikitin Dheer performed the last rites with deep emotion. May his soul rest in eternal peace#PankajDheer #MahabharatLegend pic.twitter.com/MbBPhxNNEd — 2 Foreigners In Bollywood (@2_F_I_B) October 15, 2025

At Pankaj Dheer’s final rites, Nikitin’s emotional composure reflected both heartbreak and pride. He stood by his mother, comforting her while fulfilling his duties as a son, symbolizing strength in sorrow. For many, it was a reminder that while legacies may pass on, the spirit behind them endures through the next generation.