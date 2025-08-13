War 2 First Reviews: Jr NTR’s Intro Blows Minds; Ignites Blockbuster Buzz!

Since the glimpse of Jr. NTR and Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film War 2 was released on NTR's birthday, people have been uncertain about this spy thriller from the Yash Raj spy universe. Shah Rukh Khan's triumphant return to the big screen after five years is largely responsible for Pathaan's significant success.

With Pathaan's confidence, YRF tried with Tiger 3, and even that didn't turn out to be a successful outing for Salman Khan. Therefore, War 2 plays a crucial role in determining the future of this franchise. Jr. NTR's star power will significantly boost the film, particularly in the Telugu states.

The openings, despite not being on par with Coolie, will surely be excellent considering the fact that it has got two of the biggest stars in the country. Early reviews of the film are slowly coming in, and people are declaring that War 2 has got some of the best drama written in the YRF spy universe.

The entire first half revolves around Jr. NTR's introduction sequence, which is considered one of the film's main highlights. Hrithik Roshan's emotional arc appears to be another highlight of the movie, and if reports are accurate, the visual effects could disappoint fans.

All in all, War 2 will surely work for action lovers and fans of both the heroes across languages, but the general reception for the film lies in the hands of neutral audiences, who decide its fate.