Sara Arjun, Child Actress Turned Heroine, Set for Debut with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar

The introduction teaser of Ranveer Singh's upcoming spy thriller titled Dhurandhar has been released. Produced by Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar (director) himself, Dhurandhar appears like a spy thriller with Ranveer playing the role of a RAW agent in disguise. Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna, in addition to Ranveer, play important roles in the action-packed trailer.

Who is Sara Arjun? Meet Ranveer Singh's Heroine in Dhurandhar

However, there is one performer who caught everybody's attention, and that is Sara Arjun. Even though she was seen in just three frames in the trailer, it caught everyone's attention owing to the fact that such a young actress was paired opposite Ranveer Singh. Born in 2005, Sara Arjun made her film debut at a very young age and shot to fame with Deiva Thirumagal, a Tamil film dubbed in Telugu as Nanna, starring Chiyaan Vikram and Anushka Shetty.

Even before that, Sara Arjun started appearing in multiple ads and a couple of films as an infant, and her biggest break came in Ponniyin Selvan, Mani Ratnam's two-part Magnum Opus, which went on to collect more than Rs. 600 crore at the worldwide box office. Sara portrayed the younger version of Nandini, impressing everyone with her mature acting style. Everyone expected Sara Arjun to make her debut as a lead actress in a Tamil film first, but her brief appearance in Dhurandhar left everyone surprised.

Another fascinating fact to note about Sara Arjun is that she had already amassed a massive net worth with her stint in acting. By the end of 2023, her net worth, according to multiple reports, had crossed more than Rs.10 crores, and it remains to be seen if her debut as a lead actress with Dhurandhar will be a successful venture or not. Nevertheless, it's a fantastic start for Sara Arjun in Bollywood, and it looks like she will be one of the most sought-after actresses in the Indian film industry in the coming days.