Raid 2 Movie OTT Release Postponed? Netflix's Likely Change of Plans for Ajay Devgn's Film

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn is one of the most consistent performers to have ever come from Hindi cinema, and over the years, he has expanded his presence in Telugu cinema as well. His little cameo in RRR has brought him a lot closer to Telugu audiences, and just like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn relentlessly does movies without bothering about the film's box-office status.

With Shaitaan ending up as a profitable venture at the box office, the actor shifted his attention to Raid 2, the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster, Raid. Ajay continues his role as Amay Patnaik, a sincere and senior income tax officer. This time, he faces a tough opponent in Ritesh Deshmukh, and the drama that erupted from the face-off of these two characters impressed audiences big time.

Raid 2 captivated audiences at the North Indian box office, ultimately earning over Rs.200 crores worldwide. It's an impressive run considering the lull that Bollywood is in since Chhaava, and Ajay Devgn once again proved why he continues to shine as Hindi cinema's most senior hero.

Raid 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Film?

Multiple reports suggest that OTT giant Netflix will likely stream Raid 2 after the eight-week window concludes. The rumored date for Raid 2's digital debut was initially scheduled around June 27th, but if one takes a look at how streaming platforms have been releasing their content, fans can expect a week's delay in Raid 2's OTT release.

The theatrical release of Raid 2 took place on May 1st, 2025, indicating the conclusion of its eight-week window by the end of June. Either Netflix will make Raid 2's announcement official by then, or they will look to postpone the release by a week and announce the same in its July slate of OTT releases.

Either way, Raid 2 will most likely have its digital debut by the first week of July, and it will be interesting to see how fans react to this engaging drama.