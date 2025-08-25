Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Announce Pregnancy: Age, Net Worth and Marriage Timeline

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra and her husband, Raghav Chadha, are stepping into a new and joyous phase of their life, as they are expecting their first child. The couple shared the joyful news with fans and called their baby “our little universe,” a message that spread quickly across social media and brought smiles to their well-wishers everywhere.

Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on 24 September 2023 at the beautiful Leela Palace in Udaipur. Their wedding was elegant yet intimate, with close family members and friends in attendance. Pictures from the ceremony showed the bride in a stunning pastel outfit and the groom in a traditional sherwani, a combination that left fans gushing over their fairytale-like union. Since their marriage, people have admired the couple for their ability to balance two very different worlds: politics and cinema.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha: Everything You Need to Know About the Celebrity Couple

Parineeti, who is 36 years old, has built a strong reputation in Bollywood with films like Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, Kesari, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and most recently Amar Singh Chamkila. She is one of her generation's most reliable actors, known for taking on both lighthearted and challenging roles. Raghav Chadha is among the youngest leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party and is respected for his sharp political skills and calm demeanor in public life.

Together the couple has also built a solid financial base. Their combined net worth is estimated to be around ₹60 crore. Parineeti's wealth stems from her successful film career, brand endorsements, and investments, whereas Raghav's assets are associated with his political career and family businesses. This financial strength gives them a firm foundation as they prepare to start their journey as parents.

In a lighthearted moment on a talk show, Raghav joked that Parineeti is both the “Finance Minister” and the “Home Minister” of their household, admitting that she keeps everything in order. He had also hinted that “good news is on the way,” leaving fans curious, and now that hint has turned into reality.

With their baby on the way, Parineeti and Raghav are about to start a new chapter filled with joy, blessings and excitement. Their journey from newlyweds to soon-to-be parents has captured the imagination of the public, and their story continues to inspire fans who are now waiting eagerly for the arrival of their little universe.