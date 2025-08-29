Param Sundari Twitter Review: Better than Chennai Express? Netizens Deliver Final Verdict

Param Sundari has a lot of good vibes going for itself in the days leading up to its release, thanks to some brilliant music by Sachin-Jigar, and a trailer that was well received by audiences. For a while, Bolllywood has been trying to emulate the Southern film industry when it comes to cracking commercial cinema, and Mohit Suri broke that with Saiyaara by telling a story that he strongly believes in.

Conviction is a key aspect for a film-maker and Saiyaara had it in bulk. Taking inspiration from the film's blockbuster success, Tushar Jalota and his team has come up with Param Sundari, a rom-com that has got great songs. At one point, Bollywood used to be known for nailing this genre, and somewhere along the line, they had their flair. Param Sundari promises to bring that back and for the film to work out big time, the chemistry between Siddharth Malhotra and Jahnvi Kapoor appears to be the key.

From the promos, Param Sundari falls into the same narrative template as Chennai Express or even 2 States, and what Siddharth-Janhvi brings to the table to this tested hit formula is what that will drive audiences to the theatres. Now, as the movie got released and initial reactions are coming in for the same, let's see if Param Sundari lived up to the expectations or not.

“#ParamSundari Review 🎬 — Sidharth & Janhvi bring charm, music elevates the mood, but does the story live up to the hype? Let’s break it down 👇” (Positives) > ✅ Crackling chemistry: Sid–Janhvi pairing works like magic on screen.

✅ Music: Songs like Pardesiya & Bheegi Saree… pic.twitter.com/qMXydRjyRi — NTR Yadav (@NitranjanR) August 29, 2025

Loved the review! The chemistry between Sidharth and Janhvi sounds electric, and that 4-star rating has me hyped for today’s release! Can’t wait to catch the comedy and those emotional moments—perfect Bollywood vibes! #ParamSundari #Bollywood — Wasim Reja (@Wasimsampa3) August 29, 2025

Review by User-#ParamSundariReview

Thoroughly entertaining.

Jahanvi kapoor's career best act.

Sid is out of the box acting.

Chemistry between lead pair is refreshing.

Kerala u beauty.

Stunning visual of Kerala.

Winner at the box office.

,#ParamSundari #SidharthMalhotra… https://t.co/aPheCOBik4 — Nikhil Ulhas Ghule (@ApnaThought) August 29, 2025

#ParamSundari - FABULOUS

RATING - ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 ( 3.5 Stars ) Param Sundari is a quintessential Hindi romantic film where romance, music, two different cultures, and family emotions are beautifully blended. The film's songs, especially the one #Pardesiya sung by #SonuNigam is… — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 29, 2025

The early reactions clearly indicate that a lot of love will be shown towards Param Sundari towards the weekend and if the early booking trends are anything to go by, Maddock Films and Dinesh Vijan might have a winner on their hands with this breezy romantic comedy. The comparisons to Chennai Express are inevitable, and it remains to be seen if Param Sundari ends up amassing as much as the Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster did at the cinemas.