Param Sundari First Review: Siddharth–Janhvi Film Crowned Rom Com of the Year

Bollywood has managed to infuse the desire in its audiences back with love stories, and if Saiyaara's success is anything to go by, it's safe to make the assumption that there are enough individuals out there who want to consume feel-good love stories again. Despite not raking in great numbers as Saiyaara did, Metro..In Dino directed by Anurag Basu also weaved its charm at the cinemas.

Now, there is a demand for love stories in the Hindi market and landing just at the right time to cash in on the trend is Param Sundari, starring Siddharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor. Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films, Param Sundari explores the comedy that arises when a North Indian and a South Indian fall in love and try to make the relationship work.

Janhvi Kapoor, who has a South Indian background owing to her legendary mother Sridevi, will be playing a Malayali in the movie, and her act in the trailer where she explains how people from North India view all South Indians the same, earned massive applause. At the same time, there is also a section on the internet which feels that Param Sundari's promotional content look extremely similar to that of Chennai Express minus the action.

Well, if Param Sundari works at the box office just like Chennai Express did, the makers would need nothing else. Amid this, they are planning early premieres for influencers and other insiders present ahead of the movie's release tomorrow, August 29. If the early reviews are anything to go by, then Maddock Films might just have another winner on their hands.

Taking to Instagram to share how she felt about Param Sundari, influencer and content creator Simone Khambatta wrote, "Rom com at its best. There is nothing not to love about Param Sundari. It's a super feel good movie and it's highly entertaining."

While this is still one person's take on the film, Param Sundari's real test begins once the shows start premiering around the world tomorrow morning, and if the word of mouth is good, then Bollywood can be assured of another hit in what can be considered a magnificent year for them at the cinemas. Also, the song Pardesiya has connected well among the audiences, and if that comes at a right juncture in the movie, it will surely add to the word of mouth that will come in from audiences.