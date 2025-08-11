Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office: From USA to India, The Rs 200 Crore Roar is Unstoppable

Some films come, and they will create history before going out of theaters. Kleem Productions' Mahavatar Narsimha falls into the same category. Hombale Films, which also distributed the film in Karnataka, presented the animated tale.

The movie started off on a slow note at the box office but picked up pace owing to fantastic word of mouth, and this was enough for families to walk into the theaters and enjoy the movie. After the first week, Mahavatar Narsimha has become an unstoppable force at the box office.

It has dominated the likes of Son of Sardaar 2 and Dhadak 2, which were released amid decent expectations. Now, Mahavatar Narsimha is close to achieving Rs.200 crore in net collections worldwide. So far, it has managed to collect nearly Rs.170 crores net, and looking at the way the film is trending, achieving the target should be easy.

In addition to this, Mahavatar Narsimha has also managed to surpass $1 million in collections in the USA, which demonstrates how well the movie has been performing internationally.

Despite the lackluster reception for most Bollywood films, both Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha provided valuable insights for filmmakers on the types of films they should produce and the elements they should incorporate to achieve success, particularly in the North Indian box office.