Mahavatar Narsimha Box Office: Rs.10 Crores Away From Scripting History in Indian Cinema

Mahavatar Narsimha is capitalizing on the absence of new releases in Hindi cinema this Friday. The Indian animated epic mythological action film is now only 10.86 crores away from attaining a historic feat in the domestic market. The box office report for day 15 is provided below.

Official figures disclose that Mahavatar Narsimha earned Rs.4.70 crores on day 15. Although it is a typical working Friday, it has experienced a 27% increase in the past 24 hours. The total collection in the Hindi region increased to 89.14 crores.

A historic achievement is poised to be accomplished by Mahavatar Narsimha. Mahavatar Narsimha will become the first animated film in India to reach the 100 crore club solely in the Hindi region. The production of Hombale Films is only 10.86 crores away from reaching the milestone, which will be readily accomplished during the third weekend.

In addition to Hindi, Vishnu Power is also generating controversy in the Telugu region. It is the second most successful language, contributing 27.8 lakhs to the overall collection. Mahavatar Narsimha has amassed 122.24 lakhs in 15 days across all languages. We anticipate reaching the 150 crore threshold by the end of this weekend, given the lack of significant competition.

Mahavatar Narsimha has a budget of 15 crores. It has amassed returns of 107.24 crores in more than two weeks. After being converted to a profit percentage, the ROI is 715%. At this rate, it will shortly surpass 1000% returns and become the second Indian film to accomplish this feat in 2025, following Su From So.

