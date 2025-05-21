Kesari 2 OTT Release Delayed? Akshay Kumar's Film Might Stream on JioHotstar From This Date

Akshay Kumar, renowned for creating inspiring patriotic dramas, has once again presented a similar narrative in Kesari Chapter 2. The movie is based on C. Sankaran Nair, who valiantly fought against the British Raj in court, openly condemning them for their cruel act at Jalianwala Bagh. The movie earned rave praise from audiences and received a thumbs-up from critics as well.

Everyone was impressed by Akshay Kumar's portrayal of C. Sankaran Nair. Not just Akshay, but even Madhavan and Ananya Panday played crucial roles in the movie, and their efforts were also lauded. Even though the movie had stiff box-office competition with Jaat, it ended up being a profitable venture for the makers, and they are also planning to release it in Telugu now.

Suresh Productions is following a similar approach with Kesari Chapter 2, just as Geetha Arts did with Chhaava. In association with Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media, Suresh Productions is planning to release Kesari 2 on May 23rd. If the movie receives a rousing reception from audiences in the Telugu states, it might become the norm for some select Bollywood movies in the days and months to come.

Kesari Chapter 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Movie Online?

If the film's Telugu release becomes a big hit, the initial OTT release of Kesari Chapter 2, planned for June 20th, might get postponed. The OTT rights of the film were bagged by JioHotstar, and if reports are to be believed, Kesari 2's streaming future depends on the film's Telugu theatrical release.

It remains to be seen how well the movie performs in the Telugu states and if JioHotstar postpones the initially scheduled OTT release date of June 20th for the film.