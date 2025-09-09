Inside Sunjay Kapur’s Rs.30,000 Crore Estate: Why Karisma Kapoor’s Children Are Taking the Fight to Court

The sudden passing of industrialist Sunjay Kapur, former husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor, has set the stage for one of India’s most high-profile inheritance battles. His children, Samaira and Kiaan, have approached the Delhi High Court seeking clarity and their rightful share in an estate estimated to be worth Rs.30,000 crore.

Sunjay Kapur, who was 53 at the time of his death, collapsed while playing polo in London earlier this year. He was the chairman of Sona Comstar, a leading automotive components company, and had built a global business empire. His wealth included luxury properties, financial investments, and international holdings, making him one of India’s most influential business figures.

At the center of the dispute is a will dated March 2025, which reportedly transfers the entirety of his estate to his third wife, Priya Kapur. The will surfaced weeks after his death, raising suspicions among his children and their legal team. Samaira, who is 20 years old, and her younger brother Kiaan, 14, allege that the document was manipulated and does not reflect their father’s true intentions.

Their petition seeks recognition as Class I legal heirs, demanding a one-fifth share each of their father’s assets. Since Kiaan is a minor, his claim is being represented by Karisma Kapoor on his behalf. The siblings have also requested that the estate be frozen until the authenticity of the will is established.

The case has also brought family dynamics into the spotlight. While Karisma Kapoor herself has no legal claim over Sunjay’s wealth, she has been praised for supporting her children and helping maintain a sense of unity in the family. Sunjay’s sister also acknowledged Karisma’s role in keeping relations steady during an emotionally charged period.

This fight is about more than money. For Samaira and Kiaan, it is about safeguarding their father’s legacy and ensuring that his vast empire is distributed fairly. With the scale of wealth involved and the prominence of those connected to it, the case has quickly become one of the most closely watched inheritance disputes in India.

The High Court’s decision in the coming months will not only determine how Sunjay Kapur’s immense fortune is divided but may also set a precedent for how similar inheritance battles are handled in the future.