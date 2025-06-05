Housefull 5A and 5B: Difference Between Two Climaxes, Explained!

In what can be considered a genius gamble by the producers of Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Housefull 5, producer Sajid Nadiadwala is involved. The announcement made earlier this week stated that the film will have multiple climaxes. No one has attempted this intriguing concept in theaters before, especially since it is a comedy that arises from a murder mystery. The makers decided to show multiple killers in the climax so that those who are watching different versions can come out and discuss and even argue about the reasons behind who is the killer.

Fans of the franchise will know that Housefull 5 is the fifth installment in a comedy series that has lost its direction since the second film. While the third installment in the series was well-received, Housefull 4 was a complete failure. However, despite this setback, Housefull 5 has managed to sell nearly 70,000 tickets in its advanced sales, an impressive achievement.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is a whodunit. The film features the murder of a character named Ranjit. The film takes place on a luxurious cruise. The confusion and comedy that result from Ranjit's murder shape the remainder of Housefull 5.

Explaining the same, producer Nadiadwala said that audiences can experience a different version of the climax in different theaters. Housefull 5 has two climaxes. The writers crafted the film to feature two distinct climaxes without compromising the audience's enjoyment.

The film has two climaxes, each with a different murderer and motive. If you watch the film in one theater, character A is the murderer, but if you see it again in the same theater or on a different screen, character B becomes the murderer.

The tickets, which opened on BookMyShow, already show two different climax options for those who are interested in watching the movie. These are called Housefull 5A and 5B, and it's an interesting experiment to see how this will work out among the audiences from June 6th.

Fans of whodunit thrillers might come back and watch the movie again. just to see who the killer is in the other version. All in all, it's a brilliant move from Sajid Nadiadwala and team, and if the film manages to generate decent to good word of mouth, Housefull 5 might end up being the surprise hit of the month for Bollywood, who are in search of a hit desperately.