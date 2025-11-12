Dies Irae Box Office: Pranav Mohanlal Film Thrashes Bollywood Biggie Thamma

The Malayalam horror thriller Dies Irae, starring Pranav Mohanlal, continues its steady march at the box office, outperforming several Bollywood films in week two. On its 12th day of release, the film collected around Rs.0.25 crore in India, surpassing Thamma, which earned approximately Rs.0.15 crore on the same day.

While Dies Irae has now amassed Rs.71.78 crore worldwide, the Hindi horror-comedy Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, stands at Rs.181.91 crore globally, including Rs.153.68 crore from India.

Despite the difference in total revenue, what stands out is Dies Irae’s strong hold and audience retention compared to a much wider Bollywood release like Thamma. Considering that Pranav’s film is a regional-language horror with limited screens, its performance is being hailed as remarkable.

With word-of-mouth support and continued occupancy in key cities across Kerala, Dies Irae shows how regional cinema can thrive through originality and strong storytelling. The coming week will determine if the film can inch closer to the ₹100 crore milestone while Thamma gradually concludes its theatrical run.