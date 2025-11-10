Dharmendra Health Update: Veteran Actor on Ventilator Support, Fans Pray for Recovery!

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, fondly known as the “He-Man” of Indian cinema, has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after reportedly facing breathing difficulties last week. According to hospital sources, the 89-year-old actor is currently under close medical supervision and is said to be on ventilator support.

Dharmendra, who turns 90 next month on December 8, was initially brought in for what was described as a routine check-up. However, his condition reportedly worsened, leading doctors to move him to the Intensive Care Unit for continuous observation. Medical staff have stated that he is stable and receiving around-the-clock care from a dedicated team of specialists.

Sources close to the family shared that the actor had been feeling unwell since the end of October and that doctors are carefully monitoring his vital parameters. While there has been no official statement from the hospital, reports indicate that his breathing issues may have been aggravated by strain on his kidneys.

Dharmendra’s wife, Hema Malini, was seen outside the hospital earlier today and briefly thanked the media and fans for their support, indicating through gestures that the actor is in stable condition. The family has urged everyone to remain calm and not spread unverified information, assuring that he is being given the best possible care.

The news of Dharmendra’s hospitalisation has led to an outpouring of concern across the film industry. Fans, colleagues, and younger actors have been posting messages online, praying for the recovery of the veteran star who has been an integral part of Hindi cinema for more than six decades.