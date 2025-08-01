Dhadak 2 Better Than Saiyaara? Netizens Deliver Verdict on Siddhant Chaturvedi-Triptii Dimri Love Story

Bollywood is bringing back love stories, and with the industry's understanding of audience demands, Hindi cinema appears to be gradually determining where to invest in storytelling. Following the blockbuster reception of Saiyaara, audiences can expect more love stories from Bollywood, with Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi's Dhadak 2 being the next one to release.

Unlike Saiyaara, Dhadak 2 appeared like a hard-hitting love story that talks about a major social issue like caste, and the trailers have given enough hints about how the movie will be. Furthermore, Dhadak 2's emotional core was inspired by the 2018 Tamil film Pariyaerum Perumal, directed by Mari Selvaraj and produced by Pa Ranjith.

Dhadak 2 or Saiyaara - Netizens Have Their Say

Both Siddhant and Triptii have already proved themselves as strong performers, and when they come together to enact a serious love story that talks about caste barriers, it's difficult to compare this socio-love drama to Mohit Suri's Saiyaara, which is more about two individuals madly in love and how their lives turn upside down after a major revelation.

The songs from Dhadak 2 were well received, but they did not achieve the same level of success as Saiyaara, particularly in terms of their impact on the movie's box office. Hence, one can assume that Dhadak 2 might not mint big bucks like Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's intense love story, but those who watched the film have been raving about how it boldly addresses a social issue.

But, there is another narrative where fans claimed that Dhadak 2 was good, but it didn't really roar in terms of what it wants to convey, and this could be its major problem. Let's take a look at some of the reactions to Dhadak 2 from audiences.

In Dhadak 2, Triptii Dimri doesn't just play Vidhi — she embodies the storm beneath the silence. A performance etched in fire and fragility. https://t.co/lfKt1eUXz1 — Neha Thakur (@NehaThakur13827) August 1, 2025

Dhadak 2 opens with emotion, grit and strong performances in cinemas today 🎬#HaaNaa #MovieUpdate #Dhadak2 — HAANAA (@HaanaaOfficial) August 1, 2025

#SiddhantChaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi & Triptii Dimri's Dhadak 2 Hits Theatres to Rave Reactions, Poised for a Long Run pic.twitter.com/5vQO3rCCpT — deepaksaini9680 (@deepaksaini9680) August 1, 2025

@EishaSingh24 @Avinash_galaxy guys whenever you guys get time, & u want to watch a brilliantly good hindi film, please go watch Dhadak 2. It will break you, disturb you, & blow your mind with the screenplay and performances. Not exaggerating, genuinely best hindi film post covid — Jigyasa Singh (@JigyasaSin59214) August 1, 2025