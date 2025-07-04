Deepika Padukone Walk of Fame Controversy: Freido Pinto Reacts!

Freida Pinto, star of Slumdog Millionaire, has praised Deepika Padukone, who will become the first Bollywood actor to be awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Soon after the announcement, some internet users brought up the fact that other Indian performers, including Priyanka Chopra, Irrfan Khan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, have acted in more Hollywood productions but have not been awarded a star. Some users, meanwhile, pointed out that obtaining a star in Los Angeles requires a payment. Freida Pinto attacked individuals who were disparaging Deepika and advised the South Asian community to stop tearing each other down and instead concentrate on praising each other's accomplishments.

Deepika Padukone is the first Bollywood actor to be awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, according to a post shared by Freida Pinto on her Instagram account. In addition to praising Deepika, Freida sent a message to her fellow South Asians. "To my fellow South Asians—let’s celebrate our own and not bring them down, please. We should be proud to witness the global celebration of a hardworking, talented Indian woman of substance. This topic doesn’t need to lend itself to endless debate. Congratulations, Deepika, you deserve the recognition!"

Deepika's Hollywood Walk of Fame star reveal sparked a discussion on Reddit. While many praised the achievement, some contended that Deepika, whose Hollywood presence is still relatively small, has not contributed as much to worldwide cinema as actors like Irrfan Khan, Tabu, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Deepika Padukone, meanwhile, has responded to the news that she has been awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On Thursday, Deepika Padukone posted the message "Gratitude" on her Instagram Story. Indian fans are swooning over the actress since her name was revealed in the Motion Pictures category.