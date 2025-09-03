Baaghi 4 Box Office: Tiger Shroff’s Actioner Surges Ahead in Pre Sales

Tiger Shroff is back on the big screen with Baaghi 4, and despite facing stiff competition this week, the film is set for a solid opening at the Indian box office. The action franchise has built a loyal audience over the years, and early numbers suggest the fourth installment will keep that momentum alive.

Advance bookings for Baaghi 4 have crossed more than 27,000 tickets across national chains, grossing around ₹1.2 crore even before release. While not record-breaking, these figures show strong support from Tiger’s fan base, particularly in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities where the Baaghi films have always drawn crowds.

Industry estimates peg the film’s Day 1 collections in the range of ₹8 to ₹9 crore net. If word of mouth turns positive, Baaghi 4 could enjoy an even stronger weekend, potentially pushing opening weekend numbers into the ₹25 crore range.

The film carries the weight of the franchise’s reputation, with the earlier Baaghi entries consistently delivering high-octane stunts, dramatic storylines, and big box office returns. Baaghi 3 earned more than ₹90 crore net in India despite pandemic disruptions, and Baaghi 2 was one of the biggest action blockbusters of its time.

For Tiger Shroff, Baaghi 4 is another chance to reaffirm his position as Bollywood’s leading action star. The initial response from fans has been enthusiastic, and the film’s performance in mass circuits will be key to determining its overall success.

As audiences return to theatres in big numbers, Baaghi 4 is aiming for a strong first week that could set the stage for a ₹100 crore lifetime run if the buzz sustains. With adrenaline-packed action and a built-in fan following, the film is positioned to be one of Tiger Shroff’s biggest box office tests yet.