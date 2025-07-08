Apoorva Mukhija Compared to Deepika Padukone - Know Why!

Influencer Apporva Mukhija, also known as The Rebel Kid, recently became embroiled in a significant controversy due to her reaction to Samay Raina's "India's Got Latent" show on Youtube, which escalated into something more. Apoorva revealed to Farah Khan the immense support her parents provided during these challenging times.

Apoorva explained how her parents drew parallels with leading Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and how they consoled her by saying that these things happen when you are in the limelight. She also expressed her parents' comfort in knowing that if Deepika could overcome such challenges, so could their child.

After talking about her parents' support, Apporva went on to disclose her initial reaction that didn't take much time to convert into a backlash to her comments on the show and said that she initially thought that it was all a joke. Apporva refused to believe that her comments had turned into a nationwide issue. Although it took time, Apporva Mukhija revealed that she experienced a lot of tears during the turmoil she faced.

It was during the controversy that The Rebel Kid was also asked to vacate her flat in Mumbai, as the owner recognized her after her comments went viral. Apporva also confessed that she was blacklisted from an entire building owing to the controversy. Apoorva Mukhija, alongside Ranveer Allahbadia, landed in trouble for their comments on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Show.