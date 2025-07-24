Aneet Padda Family: Nitya Mehra and Karan Kapadia Are Not Her Parents? Here's the Full Truth

A discussion has been circulating on social media about Aneet Padda, known for her role in Saiyaara, who is currently enjoying the success of her film with Ahaan Panday, directed by Mohit Suri.

Yash Raj Films, who produced Saiyaara, made it clear from the beginning that the duo won't be participating in any sort of promotions by giving interviews. This kept the freshness in the minds of the audiences going, and they sat in front of the screens with a blank face, not knowing anything about the two leads and only enjoying the characters that they played.

As a result, not much information is also available on social media about Aneet Padda, the film's heroine. While Ahaan Panday is well known in the Bollywood circles owing to the strong family connections he has with cousin Ananya Panday, uncle Chunky Panday, and more, Aneet Padda's family in Amritsar is lesser known to the outside world.

Who are Aneet Padda's Parents Navdeep and Sukhjit? Everything You Need to Know

Because of this, there was a viral social media post that claimed that the Hindi cinema duo of Karan Kapadia and Nitya Mehra are Aneet's parents. This declaration also gave rise to the speculation about Aneet being a nepo kid. Well, these rumors are not true, and we have actual information.

Aneet Padda is an outsider and not a nepotism kid. She hails from Amritsar, Punjab, and her parents are Navdeep and Sukhjit. They were also present in the success celebrations of Saiyaara. Ahaan Panday's sister Alanna Panday posted a video on her Instagram capturing her family's reactions after watching the premiere of Saiyaara.

Aneet Padda's parents were visible during this emotional moment. Sukhji and Navdeep both exuded pride and joy as they embraced Aneet. In fact, Ahaan Panday also received a lot of love from not just his family but also from his co-stars. Navdeep, Aneet's father, hugged him and congratulated him on his outstanding performance as Khush Kapoor in Saiyaara.

This moment confirms that Karan Kapadia and Nitya Mehra are not Aneet Padda's parents. While Karan Kapadia was the director of Big Girls Don't Cry (a web series acted by Aneet), Nitya Mehra directed Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif in Baar Baar Dekho.

Aneet shared photos of herself and her parents on her Instagram page before she became a huge star. Check out their adorable moments here: