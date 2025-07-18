Ahaan Panday: Ex-Girlfriend Tara Sutaria, Parents Chikki & Deanne Panday, Bond with Alanna, Ananya Panday, and More!

Occasionally, an actor in Indian cinema captivates audiences with his remarkable performances. In Bollywood, where talent exceeds opportunity, even skilled artists struggle to survive.

It takes courage to venture into the uncertain business of being a hero and an actor in such unpredictable times, and Ahaan Panday's debut in Bollywood exemplifies this. Launched by Yash Raj Films, Ahaan moment is not new to cinema. Despite not having a direct connection to Bollywood, Ahaan Panday hails from a family with blood ties to the industry.

Ahaan Panday's Parents Chikki and Deanne Panday: Who are They and How are they connected to Bollywood?

Ahaan Panday's cousin is famous star actress Ananya Panday. Ahaan's parents are Aloke Sharad Panday (also known as Chikki Panday) and Deanne Panday. His father is a well-known philanthropist in Mumbai and is an extremely recognizable face in Bollywood circles. He is also the brother of Hindi cinema actor Chunky Panday, whose daughter is Ananya. Chunky is known for portraying diverse roles in Hindi cinema, and Ahaan's mother, Deanne, is a fitness expert.

Ahaan was born on 23rd December 1997, and he is currently 27 years old. His latest release, Saiyaara, under the direction of Mohit Suri, is getting extremely positive reviews from critics and audiences, with many declaring that a new star is born in Indian cinema. Ahaan played the role of a tormented musician, Krish Kapoor, who later finds success as a pop star and also falls in love with Aneet Padda's character, Vaani.

It's also interesting to note that Ahaan's sister is also a famous name on the internet. Alanna Panday has got a massive following on Instagram and Youtube, and she is an influencer. With creativity surrounding him everywhere, it's not a surprise that Ahaan Panday chose cinema as his profession.

Did Ahaan Panday Date Bollywood Actress Tara Sutaria?

Strong rumors concerning Ahaan's romantic relationship with Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria were circulating. In fact, the duo were also seen multiple times in the city, and even though none of them publicly acknowledged their relationship, the rumor mill was rife that their chemistry sizzled for a brief while.

But the two had reportedly broken up on amicable terms. In fact, once the teaser of Saiyaara lad launched, Tara Sutaria dropped a heartwarming text to her rumored ex, saying that Ahaan's time has come, and he will be the one to watch out for in years to come for Hindi cinema.