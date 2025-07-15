Actor Dheeraj Kumar Passes Away: Wife Zuby Kochar, Movies, and Other Details!

Veteran Hindi film and TV actor, producer, and filmmaker Dheeraj Kumar passed away at the age of 79. He was under ventilator support during the last few moments of his life and was admitted at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. His family had released an official statement expressing their profound sadness over the passing of Dheeraj Kumar, an icon of Hindi television.

Dheeraj Kumar No More: All You Need to Know About His Family

It is undeniable that Dheeraj Kumar was one of the most popular TV artists of his time. Dheeraj entered the industry with a talent show hosted by Subhash Ghai and Rajesh Khanna, in which he became the winner. Dheeraj acted in numerous Punjabi films throughout his career. It must be remembered that Dheeraj was a part of big Bollywood films like Sargam, Kranti, and more.

Dheeraj Kumar appeared in television shows such as "Om Namah Shivay," "Adalat," "Miili," among others. Creative Eye is the name of the production company launched and managed by Dheeraj Kumar. Let's take a look at the personal life of Dheeraj Kumar.

Dheeraj married Zuby Kochar and was the uncle of Inder Kochar, an ad film producer who also produced a few TV shows. Dheeraj and Zuby don't have kids, but they have hordes of fans who showered them with love throughout. The actor and star maintained an intimate private life, and our heartfelt condolences are with his family amid such difficult times.