Body blows he took in Gabba Test symbolised Pujara the cricketer for me: Laxman

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Former India batter VVS Laxman on Sunday paid a rich tribute to Cheteshwar Pujara after the latter announced his retirement, saying that the blows he absorbed during the victorious Gabba Test against Australia in 2021 epitomised the essence of his character as a cricketer.

Through his social media accounts on Sunday, Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket with immediate effect, bringing an end to a stellar career worth 103 Tests, amassing 7,195 runs in 103 games at an average of 43.60, including 19 centuries and 35 fifties.

“From the time I first saw Pujara and his potential, it was brilliant to see that potential translating into performance. His courage, grit and determination stood out and the body blows that he took in the Gabba test we won against Australia symbolised Pujara the cricketer for me, willing to give everything he has for his country. Well done @cheteshwar1 and wish you a happy and joyous second innings,” wrote Laxman, the current head of cricket at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) on his ‘X’ account on Sunday.

Pujara, 37, last played for India in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia and now ends up as the eighth-highest run-getter in Tests for the country. India head coach Gautam Gambhir also wrote on ‘X’, “He stood tall when the storm raged, he fought when hope was fading. Congratulations Pujji @cheteshwar1.”

Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane, a long team-mate of Pujara in the Indian Test team, wrote on ‘X’, “Congratulations Pujji on a wonderful career. Loved every moment of playing alongside you and will always cherish our special Test wins together. Best wishes for the second innings!”

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan also paid tribute to Pujara’s cricketing career on ‘X’. “Your grit has always spoken before your name @cheteshwar1. Big congratulations on a wonderful career. Your aggression was visible in your defence and you’ve made India proud, Pujji. Wishing you the best for second innings.”

Pujara’s distinguished Test career was highlighted by the art of batting for a long time in Tests and succeeding with his good old trusted methods - of grinding down attacks with sheer grit, immense patience and then feasting on them to get runs for his team.

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina wrote on ‘X’, “Congratulations brother @cheteshwar1 for amazing career! Good luck to you and family.”

