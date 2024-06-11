Bodies of four killed in Jammu terror attack brought to Jaipur

Jaipur, June 11 (IANS) The bodies of four of a Jaipur-based family, who died in a terrorist attack in Jammu, were brought here on Tuesday.

From here, these bodies will be sent to their native places namely Chomu and Murlipura.

Meanwhile, thousands of people gathered at the platform and in the Chomu and Murlipura areas demanding a government job and compensation for the family of the deceased.

Several political workers were also seen standing at the platform before the arrival of the train. Some protesters also raised slogans against BJP leader Bhupendra Saini.

The family members of the deceased Pooja and Livansh protested outside the Murlipura police station.

The family said the bodies will be accepted only when justice is received. They said that talks are going on with the administration but nothing has been received except assurances.

Satyanarayan, uncle of Pawan who was injured in the terrorist attack, said, "Our demands should be met on the spot. Our discussions have not worked out with the government. Yesterday, we went to the CM House and met the SDM and Collector, however, no assurance has been given to us."

Chomu MLA (Independent) Shikha Meel Barala, who was at a protest site, said, "People have come from all over the town. There is only one voice, take strict action against terrorism. Compensation should be given to the dependents of the deceased. One member should be given a job, and compensation of Rs 1 crore should be given to the family of the deceased. Also, the children of the family, who turned orphans, should be given free education and medical treatment. Jaipur Collector has been requested to fulfil the demands as soon as possible so that the bodies can be cremated."

Four people, who were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir, are members of the same family. Rajendra Saini (42), son of Hanuman Sahay Saini, resident of Chomu (Jaipur) and his wife Mamta Saini (40) died in the attack. They have three children who were not informed about their deaths till Monday evening. Rajendra's elder brother Omprakash's daughter Pooja Saini (30), a resident of Harmada (Jaipur) and Pooja's son Livansh alias Kittu (2) also were killed in the attack. Pooja's husband Pawan Saini (32) was injured and was admitted to Narayan Hospital in Katra. He was later discharged from the hospital.

Meanwhile, the protest of the relatives of the deceased continued outside Murlipura police station till the time of filing of this report.

Security at Chomu police station was increased at around noon. Forces from six police stations have been called. Apart from this, a large number of jawans have also been deployed from the police lines.

