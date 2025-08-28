BLF appeals for global intervention in Balochistan, terms Pakistan a 'terrorist state'

Quetta, Aug 28 (IANS) Asserting that Pakistan is not only a terrorist state but a hub of terrorism, the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) has reiterated its appeal to world powers to intervene in the 'Baloch–Pakistan' conflict by providing moral, diplomatic, and financial support to the Baloch national liberation movement.

Criticising the United States, BLF spokesperson Gwahram Baloch stated that despite its claim to be the flag bearer of freedom, democracy, and democratic values, President Donald Trump’s administration has taken an "unjust" step by deciding to enter into agreements with Islamabad regarding the mining of Balochistan’s valuable resources.

"This is not new; before this, China had already made agreements over Gwadar Deep Sea Port, the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and the plunder of Baloch resources, which the Baloch strongly resist. To conceal its colonial role and ambitions, China has labelled the Baloch nation as terrorists and branded the freedom movement as terrorism," said Gwahram.

"But the reality is that the Baloch are not terrorists; they are freedom-seekers resisting to safeguard their homeland and resources. What others call us is secondary for us, our national survival, identity, and freedom are paramount. In our view, America’s decision is also a grave injustice," he added.

Gwahram asserted that Pakistan’s military generals, who outwardly present themselves as allies of the US, are in reality the opposite. However, he reckoned, America is well aware of the Pakistani dual policies and hypocrisy.

Recalling Trump’s remarks in 2016 about Pakistan’s duplicity and hypocrisy, which led to the suspension of aid, the BLF leader said the same duplicitous Pakistan Army Chief, General Asim Munir, has presented the file of Balochistan’s mineral resources and natural wealth to Washington.

“We have repeatedly declared that whoever comes to Balochistan, we will defend our minerals, our resources, our oil and gas, and our coasts. If any power intervenes and becomes Pakistan’s partner in the plunder of Balochistan’s resources, then Balochistan will become a quagmire for them, one in which they themselves will be trapped. China is a clear example, as its ambitions regarding Gwadar and CPEC have failed due to resistance,” the spokesperson further added.

"We also make a humble appeal to the ruler of Saudi Arabia not to invest in Balochistan. Our ties with you span thousands of years; do not damage them. Likewise, we appeal to the rulers of the United Arab Emirates to stop harassing the Baloch, because you know well that your friendship with Punjab is only 75-years-old while our relationship with you is founded on thousands of years of shared history,” it added.

The BLF leader appealed to world powers to intervene in Balochistan and put an end to Pakistani Punjabi state terrorism. He urged that if the international community cannot do so, at the very least, it should not become a partner with Pakistan in the plunder of Balochistan’s resources, warning that those who do will be responsible for the consequences.

“Therefore, once again we directly address the world powers, especially the United States, Britain, France, Germany, and China: this is not Japan, not Ireland, nor any other region. This is Balochistan, and for ill-wishers, its geography is harsh but the resistance of the Baloch is far harsher. We appeal to you to step forward for the resolution of the Baloch issue. But remember: the Baloch issue is not an internal matter of Pakistan,” he stressed.

