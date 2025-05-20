BJP targets opposition for criticising Odisha govt’s decision on reservation to SEBC in higher education

Bhubaneswar, May 20 (IANS) The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday hit out at the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress party for targeting the BJP government while failing to take any concrete steps towards reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBC) during their rule.

Speaking at a press conference here on Tuesday, the president of Odisha BJP, Manmohan Samal said that the opposition parties have no ethics to speak on the state government over reservations to Socially and Educationally Backwards Classes (SEBC).

He alleged that the opposition parties are only shedding “crocodile tears” and doing “drama” over the issue of SEBC/OBC reservation. Condemning the opposition for the call to hold agitation over the issue, Samal said: “Why neither Congress nor BJD did not implement the reservation for OBCs during their rule. They have no ethics to speak on OBC reservation when their leaders in the past spoke against reservation for OBCs and even went to the Supreme Court. What was the problem in implementing 11.25 per cent reservation of SEBC/OBCs, and why did they not do it? They committed a social crime, they ignored them (OBCs). They are only shedding crocodile tears,” said Samal.

He also revealed that the process is on to ensure 11.25 per cent reservation of students of SEBC categories in medical and technical education and other professional courses as well.

Samal also added that within just 11 months of coming to power, the BJP government made a historic decision by announcing 11.25 per cent reservation for SEBCs/OBCs in the higher education sector.

He said that the BJP has fulfilled its promise to provide the backward classes their lawful rights.

“Biju Babu, in whose name the Biju Janata Dal has been formed, was the first Chief Minister of the country who went to the Supreme Court against the reservation of the backward classes. When the Mandal Commission report was presented in Parliament, Rajiv Gandhi, who was the leader of the opposition then, opposed it. Both parties are frustrated as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Majhi are taking various steps for the upliftment of the backward classes,” added Samal.

The Odisha BJP president also stated that a decision has been taken by PM Modi to carry out a caste census, which will soon start in the state as well.

Mohan Majhi-led BJP government on May 14 has announced 11.25 per cent reservation for the students of Socially and Educationally Backwards Classes (SEBC)/OBCs categories in admission to higher education courses in Odisha.

The decision of the state government sparked controversy with opposition BJD and Congress targeting the state government, calling the decision a betrayal of OBCs, who constitute 54 per cent of the total population in the state.

The opposition parties also took a dig at the ruling party for excluding medical, engineering and other professional courses. The principal opposition has announced to hold a protest rally before the Raj Bhavan on May 21, demanding 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in higher education, including medical, engineering, and professional courses.

The Congress also declared to hold a state-wide protest over the issue.

