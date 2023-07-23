BJP summons its Bengal unit leadership to Delhi

Kolkata, July 23 (IANS) The central leadership of BJP has summoned its top leaders from West Bengal to the national capital on Monday to discuss and review the situation in the state after the recently concluded panchayat polls.

State BJP sources said that following the summons from the central leadership, top BJP leaders form the state, namely state party president and Lok Sabha member Sukanta Majumdar, the leader of the opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari and general secretary Amitava Chakraborty are scheduled to leave for New Delhi on Sunday evening only.

"As per the information available with us, the three state leaders are supposed to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and our party's national president J.P. Nadda on Monday and update them on the existing situation in the state.

"Our national vice-president and party Lok Sabha member Dilip Ghosh, who is in New Delhi now, is also supposed to attend those meetings," said a state committee member of BJP.

It is learnt that in the meeting the issue of the party's results in the recently concluded rural civic body polls might also come up for discussion, where the state leaders might face questions on the reasons behind the party's poor performance in its stronghold areas in North Bengal as well as the tribal dominated- pockets of West Midnapore, Bankura and Purulia districts.

"Our top leaders are also likely to set some guidelines for the state leadership on the next course of political action in West Bengal in wake of the current situation in the state," the state committee member said.

Meanwhile, Adhikari has ridiculed the West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee over her political initiatives in the current situation of the trouble- ridden Manipur. According to the leader of the opposition, the chief minister "is probably suffering from hyperopia, where one can see the distant object clearly but objects nearby are blurry".

