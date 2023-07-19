BJP to reach out to Pasmanda Muslims on UCC

Lucknow, July 19 (IANS) The Nationalist Muslim Pasmanda Mahaj, led by BJP leader Atif Rasheed, is planning to provide information about the Uniform Civil Code (UCC ) and dispel any rumours or misconceptions about the same.

Pasmanda Muslims, on the other hand, now plan to send their suggestions to the Law Commission.

The organisation will conduct a direct dialogue with Pasmanda Muslims from July 23 in Lucknow, thereafter visiting villages and cities across the country.

The BJP aims to address misconceptions and promote awareness about the UCC. The BJP has been making efforts to garner support from the Pasmanda Muslim community to strengthen its social base.

While the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and other Muslim organisations have voiced their opposition to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), the BJP is directly engaging with the Muslim community, particularly the Pasmanda Muslims, regarding the UCC.

They emphasised that since the code has not been released or read yet, opposing it without proper understanding is unjust.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed the party's intention to reach out to Pasmanda Muslims and ensure they benefit from government policies.

The BJP believes that Pasmanda Muslims can benefit significantly from various central government policies. By dispelling misconceptions and highlighting the advantages, the party aims to win the support of this community.

The BJP is aware of the potential for misinformation about the UCC, similar to what occurred with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). Hence, they are conducting a campaign to inform Pasmanda Muslims about the UCC and address any concerns or doubts.

Writer and social worker Ahmad Faizi said, “We will involve every section of society that believes in Indian culture.”

