BJP Pune MP Grish Bapat critical, put on life-support

Pune, March 29 (IANS) Ailing Bharatiya Janata Party MP Girish Bapat's condition has been described as 'critically ill', and put on life-support systems in a private hospital, here on Wednesday.

According to a medical bulletin issued by Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital & Research Center (DMHRC), a team of medicos is monitoring his health very closely in the ICU.

A five-time MLA from the Kasba Peth Assembly constituency of Pune, Bapat, 72, was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2019.

Not keeping good health since some time, the senior leader was being treated at home but re-admitted to the hospital Wednesday, even as senior leaders enquired after his wellbeing.

In February, Bapat came into public view when he stepped out to address a public rally for the BJP candidate Hemant Rasane in the Kasba Peth Assembly bypolls, but the party lost its bastion to the Congress-Maha Vikas Aghadi's nominee Ravindra Dhangekar.

